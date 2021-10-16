SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $172.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

