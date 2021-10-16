Trexquant Investment LP Invests $143,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $45,295,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $7,581,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $6,739,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.63 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

