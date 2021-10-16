Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 377,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

FHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

