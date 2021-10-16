Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Cerus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

