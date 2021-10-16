DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Matthew Kalish Sells 96,154 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $4,690,392.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26.

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

