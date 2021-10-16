Bridgewater Associates LP Has $995,000 Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in 51job were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of 51job by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.