Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Holdings Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

