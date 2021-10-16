8,899 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GoDaddy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 79,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

GDDY opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.