Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,302 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE EGO opened at $9.64 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.