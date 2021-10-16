Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

NYSE HAL opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

