$0.89 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,562 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

