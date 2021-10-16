Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 85,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

