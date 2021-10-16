Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

