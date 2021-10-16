Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

