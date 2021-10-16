PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 115,226 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

