Fmr LLC Has $156.51 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,591,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,064 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.98% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $156,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,831,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,258,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

