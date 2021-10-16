Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $160,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 257,339 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after buying an additional 115,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,645 shares of company stock worth $20,237,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

