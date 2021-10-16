Truist Securities Cuts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $35.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Truist reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

