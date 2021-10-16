Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

