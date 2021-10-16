Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director William C. Haydon Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director William C. Haydon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William C. Haydon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, William C. Haydon acquired 2,000 shares of Sachem Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00.

SACH opened at $5.81 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

