BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their hold rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

