Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

