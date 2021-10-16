Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 533 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 533 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $18,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $76,384.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $15,111.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

Alico stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Grain Co. raised its stake in Alico by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.