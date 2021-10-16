LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.61% of LHC Group worth $165,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $145.40 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.74 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average of $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

