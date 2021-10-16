Fmr LLC Has $173.03 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 523,723 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Medical Properties Trust worth $173,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.