Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter worth $253,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in APi Group by 76.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 419.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 695,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

