JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.57 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

