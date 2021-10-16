Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 315.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $63,159,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4,081.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 840,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

