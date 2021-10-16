Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $281.02 and a one year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

