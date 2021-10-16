Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after buying an additional 728,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

