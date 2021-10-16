1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price decreased by Truist from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.59.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after buying an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after buying an additional 1,104,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after buying an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after buying an additional 987,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

