9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.04.

NMTR stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

