Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

