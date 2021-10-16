MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MacroGenics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

