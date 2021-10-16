iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 43,132 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,145% compared to the average volume of 3,464 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC opened at $38.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.