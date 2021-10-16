Barclays Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $320.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.17.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $315.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.68. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

