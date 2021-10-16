Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

