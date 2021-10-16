Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $104,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.