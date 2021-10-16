TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TAC. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

