Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NYSE NUVB opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $47,454,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $29,041,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

