Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.62 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $225.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

