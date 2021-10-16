Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Drops By 32.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSE:NVG opened at $17.39 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

