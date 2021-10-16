Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.31.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $283.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.99. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $298.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Paylocity by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

