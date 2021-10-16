Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.71 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 2.60. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Pennant Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

