Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

