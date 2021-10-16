Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Buys 50,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe bought 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe acquired 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe acquired 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

NYSE ICD opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

