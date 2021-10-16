Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Sells C$105,688.74 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 10,851 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.74, for a total transaction of C$105,688.74.

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$7.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.66.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

