Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Insider Anna Trask Sells 5,364 Shares

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,203,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

