Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 454 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

RUN opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $46,972,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

