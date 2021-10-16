Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,449,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Tupperware Brands worth $176,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.6% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 241,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 104,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 36.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 627,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

